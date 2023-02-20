DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 15, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach.

 AP PHOTO/Wilfredo Lee

TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the case is “moot” because of a bill passed during a special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed after the state flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September.

Attorneys for DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation filed a motion late Friday in Leon County circuit court, pointing to a bill (SB 6-B) designed to bolster efforts to transport migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country.


