PXL_20221002_181435061.jpg

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to media and rescue officials while surrounded by state and local leaders Sunday in North Port near a major road that has turned into a deep river.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — Saying that COVID-19 vaccines have been “pushed on Americans,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate “wrongdoing in Florida” related to the shots.

DeSantis announced his request for a grand jury during a media event to discuss “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine accountability,” where he was joined by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a group of professors, researchers and a doctor who questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and whether adverse health reactions have been accurately reported.


