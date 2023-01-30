Election 2024 DeSantis (copy)

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year.

DeSantis described his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal, which would use borrowed money and draw funding from reserves, as “things we're going to have to do anyways.”


