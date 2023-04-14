 Skip to main content
Desantis signs bill banning abortions after six weeks

Governor's office announces signing overnight, provides photograph

Desantis signs six-week abortion ban

Gov. Ron Desantis is surrounded by supporters as he signs a new state law in Florida that bans a woman's ability to obtain an abortion after six weeks, in most cases. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE — The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on Thursday approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a proposal supported by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares for an expected presidential run.

DeSantis signed the bill into law quietly overnight. 


   
An error occurred