Florida Legislature

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the cabinet room at the close of the 2023 Florida legislative session Friday.

 Tallahassee Democrat/Alicia Devine

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed three bills intended to curb the influence of the Chinese government in Florida.

The measures will restrict land ownership in Florida by Chinese citizens, ban the use of Chinese-owned social media platforms such as TikTok and WeChat on government devices and further limit colleges and universities from building relationships with foreign “countries of concern” such as China.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments