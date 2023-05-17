DeSantis Legislation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws markers into the audience after signing various bills during a bill signing ceremony Tuesday, May 16, in Lighthouse Point, Florida. On Wednesday, DeSantis was at Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, where he signed four more bills into law.

 Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — With LGBTQ advocates decrying it as a “slate of hate,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a suite of bills that will prohibit or limit medical care for transgender people, prevent minors from attending drag shows and impose restrictions on which bathrooms trans people can use.

The bills targeting LGBTQ children and adults were at the top of DeSantis’ legislative wish list and dominated much of the 2023 legislative session that ended earlier this month.


   
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments