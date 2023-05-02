Britain US Florida Desantis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London on Friday.

 Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP

JACKSONVILLE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that will prevent government investment strategies that consider “environmental, social and governance” standards, which Republicans have deemed “woke.”

The bill (HB 3) has been a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast. It expands on actions taken earlier by DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet to require investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of the standards known as “ESG.”


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments