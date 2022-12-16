Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holding a news conference in Matlacha on Oct. 5. He was back in Fort Myers Beach on Friday to talk about the insurance and hurricane relief bills he was signing into law. 

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS TILLEY

TALLAHASSEE — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes.

DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished a special session that focused heavily on property-insurance issues.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments