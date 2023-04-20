Election 2024 DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at First Baptist North in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, April 19. On Thursday, DeSantis signed a bill changing the requirements for death sentences in murder cases.

 Meg Kinnard - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill eliminating a requirement for unanimous jury recommendations before judges can impose death sentences.

The new law took effect immediately and represents a major change in Florida’s death-penalty system.


   
0
0
0
0
2

Load comments