TALLAHASSEE - As St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes quickly got the support needed to poll lawmakers on the need for a special session to address growing property insurance costs, Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the effort.
But DeSantis, who didn’t include insurance in the call for a special session on redistricting that takes place next week, said Monday that lawmakers first need to reach a deal on reforms that could build on changes to the insurance industry made last year.
While the House still hasn’t shown a willingness to accept more aggressive measures pitched in the 2022 regular session by the Senate, DeSantis said during a press conference at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa that lawmakers should return to Tallahassee “once we have something that will go.”
Brandes, who pushed the Legislature to deal with problems in the property insurance industry, on Friday distributed a “template letter” to lawmakers intended to begin a polling process to force a special session on the issue.
“I absolutely support what Sen. Brandes is doing,” DeSantis said Monday. “I think it's just a matter of, as you remember, it kind of fell apart at the end of the session. So, we just want to make sure that we have a product that will pass muster.”
But Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat who supports Brandes’ effort, was quick to accuse DeSantis of trying to garner support from the public after he “ignored” the issue during the regular session.
“Now that it's become politically dangerous for him to be silent on it, he is now speaking in support of a special session,” Eskamani told reporters during a conference call Monday. “I think it's important to stress that we had 60 days where we could have managed and addressed these real-life issues. But instead, his (DeSantis') priority bills, which were all culture wars, are what took up all the time.”
Under law, Brandes would first have to get 20 percent of the Legislature --- 32 of the 160 members --- to file support for a special session with the Department of State.
Brandes has asked lawmakers to send him the letters of support, with his office electronically submitting the gathered signatures. By early Monday afternoon, Brandes’ legislative assistant Vanessa Thompson said the 20 percent mark was already “surpassed.”
Once the letters are formally submitted, the state department has seven days to poll lawmakers. A session would be held if it is supported by three-fifths of the House and three-fifths of the Senate.
“With hurricane season approaching June 1, it is imperative that we do everything within our power to ensure the people we represent can obtain insurance coverage at a reasonable price,” Brandes, who will leave office this fall because of term limits, wrote to House and Senate members on Friday.
DeSantis has said he expected lawmakers to eventually return to Tallahassee, likely after the November election, to address the property insurance issue.
On Monday, the governor said the need for lawmakers to address current conditions is growing.
"We've got to be honest with people. We're in a big period of inflation, so all this stuff is gonna go up,” DeSantis said. “But, on the property insurance in particular, clearly, you know, we have dysfunctions in that market that could be fixed. You're already seeing different insurers go out. We need to have a vibrant market where people are able to get policies at an affordable rate. So, I thank him (Brandes) for what he's doing. I think we will get there.”
Attempts in recent years to use the polling process on other issues have not led to special sessions.
Appearing with DeSantis in Tampa on Monday, Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican who was chairman of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, was optimistic about the outlook for a special session on insurance.
“We'll get there, I'm sure,” Boyd said.
In 2021, lawmakers approved changes that included a new formula to limit fees of attorneys who represent homeowners in lawsuits against insurers and a reduction from three years to two years in the time to file claims. They also passed a proposal aimed at preventing roofing contractors from advertising to spur homeowners to file claims, though a federal court has blocked that part of the law on free-speech grounds.
The law also allowed larger rate increases for customers of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., which often charges less than private carriers.
But many private insurers in recent months have sought hefty rate increases and dropped customers to reduce financial risks. That has led to thousands of homeowners a week turning to Citizens for coverage, with Citizens’ total number of policies expected to top 1 million by the end of the year.
During the legislative session that ended last month, the Senate wanted to take a more aggressive approach than the House in trying to bolster private insurers.
For example, the Senate proposed allowing new deductibles of up to 2 percent on roof-damage claims --- an outgrowth of complaints by insurers that questionable, if not fraudulent, roof claims are driving up costs. As an example, under the Senate proposal, a homeowner with $300,000 in overall coverage could have faced a $6,000 deductible to replace a damaged roof.
But the House rejected the idea, which would have led to increased out-of-pocket costs for homeowners who need to replace damaged roofs.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has said the 2021 changes need more time to take hold.
Brandes wants a special session to address issues such as Citizens, the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund and providing a “financing mechanism for insurers to access if the capital markets are not an option.” He called for making “significant property insurance reforms in order to create a sustainable environment for Florida homeowners.”
Lawmakers are going to let Gov. Ron DeSantis design the state’s new congressional lines, after he vetoed their initial proposal and called them back to Tallahassee for a special legislative session to draw a new map.
In a joint message to members ahead of next week’s special session, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, wrote Monday that their aides won’t be tasked with undertaking a second effort on the once-a-decade congressional redistricting process.
“Our goal during the special session is to pass a new congressional map that will both earn the governor’s signature and withstand legal scrutiny, if challenged,” the joint memo said. “At this time, legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session. We are awaiting a communication from the governor’s office with a map that he will support. Our intention is to provide the governor’s office opportunities to present that information before House and Senate redistricting committees.”
Lawmakers anticipate that any map coming out of the special session will face legal challenges.
State and federal lawsuits have been filed asking judges to step in to revamp the congressional districts, in part because of the impasse between the governor and lawmakers over the lines.
DeSantis vetoed an initial legislative proposal, which consisted of a primary and backup map, on March 29.
Legislative leaders have argued that their maps followed the “Fair Districts” constitutional amendments, which voters passed in 2010 to prevent gerrymandering. But DeSantis contends that the way lawmakers have interpreted the constitutional amendments doesn’t comply with the U.S. Constitution.
Maps for state House and state Senate districts drew relatively little controversy, but DeSantis targeted the congressional map and took the unusual step for a governor of pushing his own district designs.
The most prominent change sought by DeSantis would be to condense Congressional District 5 in the Jacksonville area.
DeSantis’ general counsel said the Legislature’s approach to the sprawling North Florida district would violate the Equal Protection Clause because it “assigns voters primarily on the basis of race but is not narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling state interest.”
The seat, held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat, was drawn in the past to help elect a minority candidate and stretches from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee.
Lawson’s district is one of two historically Black districts that would be vastly altered under a congressional map proposed by the governor’s office during the legislative session that ended last month. DeSantis’ plan also targeted what is now Congressional District 10, which is held by Democrat Val Demings, in the Orlando area.
State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, blasted the legislative leaders’ acquiescence to the governor.
“Wow! @GovRonDeSantis is taking part in some serious executive overreach and now doing the state legislature’s job by having his office communicate the type of map he wants,” Nixon tweeted Monday. “Removing two Black Congressional Districts … I’m appalled.”
Two days after issuing his veto, DeSantis said that if lawmakers wanted to find common ground with his office on congressional redistricting, they should look to the maps his office proposed.
“There's been a couple proposals that folks in the governor's office have done, some of the lawyers have done, those will get my signature,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Ponte Vedra Beach on March 31. “If they (lawmakers) depart from that, you know, we'll see.”
DeSantis’ proposals would be more favorable to Republicans than legislative plans.
Based upon 2020 voting patterns, the Legislature’s proposals would make 18 of the state’s 28 congressional seats favorable to Republicans. Currently, Republicans hold a 16-11 edge in the delegation, which is adding a seat because of Florida’s population growth over the past decade.
Under designs pushed by DeSantis, 20 seats would lean toward the GOP.
New lines must be in place by mid-June, ahead of congressional qualifying for the August primary and November general election.
The special session kicks off April 19 and is slated to end April 22.
