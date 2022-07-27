Turning Point USA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit  July 22, 2022, in Tampa.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLAHASSEE —  Continuing to target what he calls “woke” corporations, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to prohibit state investments that use “environmental, social and governance” ratings, which can include taking into account impacts of climate change.

DeSantis plans to have the State Board of Administration, which oversees investments, direct pension-fund managers against “using political factors when investing the state's money.” So-called ESG policies have drawn criticism from Republicans across the country.


