Ron DeSantis 2024

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event July 31 in Rochester, N.H.  

 Charles Krupa - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLAHASSEE - In a presidential campaign shakeup, Gov. Ron DeSantis named James Uthmeier, chief of staff in the governor’s office, as campaign manager.

Uthmeier, who has worked in the governor’s office since March 2019, replaces Generra Peck, who will remain as a chief campaign strategist.


   
