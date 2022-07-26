Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign account had brought in $13.44 million. His political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, had raised more than $130 million since the start of 2019. This week, he collected $3.35 million in matching funds from the state.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign picked up $3.35 million in matching funds from the state Monday, exceeding the amount he received in public money throughout the 2018 primary and general elections.

DeSantis was one of five statewide candidates who received initial draws from the long-controversial matching fund program, according to information posted online by the state Division of Elections.


