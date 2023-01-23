Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, came to North Port City Hall in October 2021. He was flanked by, from left, North Port commissioners Barbara Langdon, Alice White, Debbie McDowell, Pete Emrich, Mayor Jill Luke, Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.

 sun file PHOTO BY craig garrett

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes, while taking aim at teachers unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school-board members.

Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7.


