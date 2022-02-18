FORT MYERS — Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to contest FEMA’s decision to decline individual assistance to victims of the tornadoes from January.
DeSantis spoke about the damage suffered by Florida on Friday, as he visited the Century 21 Mobile Community Neighborhood in Fort Myers.
The visit comes roughly a month after tornadoes touched down in both Charlotte and Lee counties, damaging mobile homes in both locations.
“I have directed our Department of Emergency Management to immediately appeal this decision,” said DeSantis, speaking in front of a damaged mobile home in the neighborhood. “And they’ve begun working through that process.”
In the meantime, he said, the state is identifying other forms of assistance residents can access.
DeSantis held the news conference outside one of the damaged homes in the neighborhood; both press and local residents crowded onto the street as he arrived on scene.
He also invited the couple who lived in the home, Ellie and Tony Constalas, to speak during the event. The couple praised local officials, especially the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, for their response during and after the tornadoes.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” Ellie Constalas said.
DeSantis alleged the Biden administration was responsible for setting the rules that denied the release of individual assistance programs.
“These things should be above politics,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s a mistake to use politics for this.”
According to state authorities, a total of 158 homes were either destroyed or sustained major damage across both counties. Charlotte County officials confirmed the county suffered 12 destroyed homes, 15 with “major” damage, and 13 with minor damage.
DeSantis said that “almost 300 residents” were displaced from their homes as a result of the Jan. 16 tornadoes.
The governor was joined at the press event by several state and local officials, including FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
Officials at the event heavily criticized FEMA for its decision to decline individual assistance, citing the need for federal assistance for residents in need of housing and relief.
“In seconds and minutes, their lives were literally turned upside down,” Marceno said.
Guthrie said the state would be looking to specific programs for individual relief for qualifying tornado victims to fill the gap in the meantime, such as programs for veterans, elders, or persons with disabilities.
“Again, at the end of the day, what would certainly help fast track a lot of that and be a supplement would be the help that the federal individual assistance program provides,” Guthrie said.
The Daily Sun reached out to FEMA’s Region 4, which covers Florida, about the agency’s decision Friday afternoon.
“Based on the review of information submitted, it was determined the damage from this event was not of such severity as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies,” read the statement from a FEMA spokesperson.
DeSantis received a warm welcome from residents, who often cheered when he spoke about the effort to appeal FEMA’s decision. Some, however, tempered their optimism with insistence the state step in to fill the gap.
“The state has got to help people,” resident Tom McQueary said.
While his house escaped major damage from the tornado, McQueary said he has many friends and neighbors who need aid immediately.
One of those neighbors, Kathleen Ciminero, lost nearly everything when the tornado hit: her home, her car, and many mementos.
“They got my clothes out,” Ciminero said.
In a follow-up email after the press conference, state officials highlighted local partner organizations to help those whose homes were destroyed or damaged to connect with public resources.
For Charlotte County, affected residents are encouraged to contact Charlotte County Community Services or the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No offense to the people who lost things in the tornado in Charlotte County, but FEMA declined to step in because it was an event that local and state government ought to be able to provide needed assistance for. I agree. DeSantis and the Republicans who run our state have for years whined about the federal government taking over local and state things. Now they haven't got the guts to take care of their own citizens. I'm really fed up with Florida's GOP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.