NORTH PORT — There’s been just one Major League Baseball game played at CoolToday Park in North Port, and the city is already beginning to reap the rewards.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Hall of Fame player Andre Dawson and several others welcomed in a new season of spring training at North Port’s new stadium during the 2020 Governor’s Baseball Dinner on Sunday evening.
“I think you look at what’s happening here, this is gonna be a great draw for people to be able to come here,” DeSantis said on a podium behind home plate facing the stands. “For people that live in the area, it’s a great place to bring your family, and the die-hard Braves fans will be able to stay in a great part of Florida and have a good time.
“Spring training is great and baseball is a great game, but I do think it offers a lot to the state of Florida and I think that the communities that have these spring training teams really benefit from it. I think the citizens benefit, and I think the economy benefits.”
Spring training generates over $700 million of economic benefit for Florida, 7,000 jobs related to spring training and over 1.5 million fans each season, Manfred said.
“This facility will be a gem for North Port and Sarasota County for years to come,” Manfred said. “We appreciate all that Florida has done for baseball, and we try really hard to be a good partner in return.”
Following the National Anthem performed by North Port resident Emanne Beasha — a finalist of “America’s Got Talent” — representatives from the city and MLB spoke of the benefits CoolToday Park will bring to the area.
“With the Braves’ arrival, we are seeing more entertainment and businesses, and this is only the first year,” North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell said. “The number of visitors already coming to this area is off the charts. The revenues we receive from the hotel stays of fans visiting the Braves and the sales tax revenue are just starting to be put into the history books.”
The chair of the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, Michael Moran, also expressed his gratitude for the new stadium — citing the new careers that will be added to the area in sports tourism, sports medicine, sports therapy and more.
Along with touting the influx of tourism money and jobs, the governor recognized some people for their efforts in the game.
The Venice High baseball team was given the Governor’s Sports Award for winning back-to-back state championships — handing out medals and handshakes as they came to the podium.
MLB Hall of Fame player Andre Dawson was also honored as he received the Legend of the Game award. He spoke of his appreciation for the game before some final remarks about the stadium.
“It’s state of the art, I tell ya,” Dawson said of CoolToday Park. “These young guys don’t know how good they’ve got it.”
