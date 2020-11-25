DeSoto County’s arts scene could have a permanent home in downtown Arcadia this time next year, thanks to money bequeathed by the late Victor Amemiya, a renowned local artist who died in 2017 at 93.
With money left by the Japanese-American artist, the organization formally known as the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council bought a century-old storefront at 209 W. Oak St. Now known as the DeSoto Arts Center, the organization of nearly 200 members and supporters is looking to raise $50,000 to cover buildout for the Victor Amemiya Gallery.
Discussions about opening a center for the arts began nearly 20 years ago, which is approximately the time period for which the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council shared space in a building that houses real estate broker Mac Martin’s Gulfland Real Estate, 207 E. Magnolia St.
He wanted a few paintings displayed to help decorate the building.
“I invited artists to exhibit work in my office building. It turned into regular shows,” said the 62-year-old Martin, whose grandfather was an artist.
Martin, who writes folk and pop songs and sings professionally under his full name of Gordon Mac Martin, said he and others saw the potential for a robust arts community but not without a place for it to call home.
“We started discussing it. Arcadia is one of the very few communities that has not had a home for an arts and cultural organization,” said Martin, a fourth-generation DeSoto native. “We knew the town needed and deserved a place for arts and cultural activities.”
While Martin estimates converting the 1,800-square-foot space into a multi-purpose gallery will run $50,000, he puts the cost of the design and architectural costs alone at $5,000 to $10,000. This would be just to get the wiring and buildout plans ready to submit to the county, according to Martin.
Arcadia contractor Reece Welch is donating his time to help prepare the buildout plans, Martin noted.
Remodeling is underway “to make the place presentable,” he said. “Then we will have somewhere we can take people and show them.”
He expects this phase should be completed before Christmas.
The finished product will include the gallery, classrooms, meeting rooms and performance space. “We’re going to be remodeling and updating to accommodate all the activities we want to have in there,” Martin said.
The backing of residents, businesses and civic groups will be key, he emphasized. “We are going to be asking for community support from individuals and businesses who want to see a more vibrant and beneficial arts community here,” Martin noted.
He said the center will complement downtown Arcadia’s regionally popular antiques trade. It indeed would be a welcome addition to downtown, said Allison Thorpe, executive director of Arcadia Main Street, a nonprofit devoted to making downtown a focal point for the community.
“That is wonderful,” Thorpe said of the center plans. “We would promote it.”
Jimmy Peters, a retired advertising agency owner and 2019 president of the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council, said he expects ample support for the effort.
“We expect support will grow with the gallery’s success” once people see the gallery and its potential, said Peters, who previously wrote the “Hometown” column in the weekly Arcadian newspaper.
“For example, we have a poetry group, a writer’s group,” he said. “We have had a theater group. We have had a photography group. We have had children’s groups. And we have explored musical groups and activities.”
All of those creative pursuits and more will be part of the center, Peters said. “We want to have photography, paintings, sculptures” and other mediums, he added.
A selection board will choose the artwork, crafts and other creations exhibited at the gallery. A priority will be put on local and regional art, according to Peters.
Peters and Martin emphasized that the outreach the Arts and Humanities Council has been doing across the county will increase with the new center.
“We want to give everybody a chance to show their artwork,” Peters said. “We don’t want to be too restrictive on what we are showing or who we are showing.”
DeSoto schools and the South Florida State College DeSoto campus will have a lot of involvement with the new center, just as they have had with programs and projects of the Arts and Humanities Council, Martin noted.
Peters said he’d like to see more exhibits like the one last year from Arc DeSoto, an organization that assists children and adults who have learning and developmental disabilities.
“It was fantastic,” he said, recalling the excitement the exhibit raised “when they were able to come in and see their work on the wall.”
The 77-year-old Peters is a Sarasota native who has owned property in DeSoto County for nearly 30 years and lived in the county the past half-dozen years. He said he continues to be astonished at the artistic creativity and talent he sees locally. And there’s a lot more yet to be discovered, he added.
“It is surprising the talent you find behind the palmettos and under the oak trees in this town.”
