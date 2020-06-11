DESOTO COUNTY — A drive-thru community-based coronavirus testing site will be open today (Thursday, June 11) at the Turner Center in Arcadia from 8 a.m. until noon. The testing site will be open to the public at no cost.

Individuals 18 years or older with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Cloth face masks will be distributed to anyone who needs one. A test is not required to receive a mask.

The Turner Center is located at 2250 North East Roan Street in Arcadia. No appointment is needed.

For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com or call 863-491-7580.

