DESOTO COUNTY — A drive-thru community-based coronavirus testing site will be open today (Thursday, June 11) at the Turner Center in Arcadia from 8 a.m. until noon. The testing site will be open to the public at no cost.
Individuals 18 years or older with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Cloth face masks will be distributed to anyone who needs one. A test is not required to receive a mask.
The Turner Center is located at 2250 North East Roan Street in Arcadia. No appointment is needed.
For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com or call 863-491-7580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.