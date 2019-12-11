ARCADIA — It might not have been on the county’s agenda Tuesday but that didn’t stop DeSoto residents from expressing their concerns in regard to roadwork planned for the intersection of U.S. 17 and N.E. Livingston Street, outside of the Arcadia Municipal Golf Course in DeSoto County.
Being a state road, the county doesn’t have much say in the process for the work which is being planned by the Florida Department of Transportation; it’s expected to cost around $435,000 with the work slated to begin early 2021.
“The county engineer did not okay any of this,” said DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines. “We received correspondence that essentially said that we ‘FDOT’ are not asking for permission. ‘We’re asking to coordinate but we’re not asking for your opinion or blessing.’”
Hines said that the people at FDOT have been good partners in sharing information but the initiative behind the initial email to the county was to let them know that local traffic was going to be affected by the work.
“The original email was to let us know that as an effect of the project there will be potential for county roads Masters Avenue and McKay Street. The intent was not to ask for an okay, but rather, ‘I want to make you aware that this is going on’.”
The project originated from FDOTs safety office, according to Zachary Burch, FDOT communications manager.
“(This) was based off a safety assessment that was previously performed,” Burch told the Sun in a Dec. 11 email. “This safety assessment showed that there were numerous crashes at this intersection that could be prevented by installing the dual directional median opening.”
Residents along Masters Avenue see nothing but problems with the work.
“When you come out of the (Arcadia Municipal) Golf Course, you will no longer be able to turn south and come back to town,” said area resident Tim Backer. “You will have to go about a quarter or half mile north and make a u-turn. So you’re still exposing yourself to both sections of traffic.”
“If you come from Sorrells Bros. (a fruit shipping company in the area) in a semi trailer truck, you’re going to try to get on Masters Avenue and go through a residential area and come back out at McKay Street,” Backer said. “McKay (is) a much worse option.”
Part of the problem in rerouting trucks through Masters Avenue is that the roadway wasn’t meant for heavy trucks, according to local residents.
“I don’t think Masters was set up to have daily semis running up and down it,” said Backer, who has lived in the area for decades.
“Masters Avenue was not designed for thorough truck driving,” said area resident Frank Tanner, who has also lived in the area for years. “(This is) going to cost tax payers money to maintain (the county road).”
Trucks have always had the option to use Masters Avenue and McKay Street, according to Burch.
“Trucks have always had the option to use Masters and McKay and they will continue to have that access,” Burch said. “We previously discussed this project with the county; however, due to the recent concerns raised by citizens in the area, our safety and freight offices are going to evaluate the potential impacts to these streets.”
DeSoto County is going to try to appeal to FDOT with its residents’ worries.
“I will work with the county engineer and we will submit formal comment to the FDOT and we will submit on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners,” Hines told the Sun.
County commissioners had their own concerns about how the state roadwork would affect the area’s residents. “I think we’re pushing a problem from one intersection to another,” said DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford. “Plus we’re putting a strain on a county road that I do not believe was built for semi traffic that is going to cause more problems.”
“I don’t like any of the ideas with what they are trying to accomplish with this,” said Commissioner Judy Schaefer. “We got told it was a safety issue ... we have other places that (are) worse (than here).”
