ARCADIA - A couple riding in a stolen van containing stolen property and drugs were arrested Friday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Latricia Ann Brown, 35, and Christopher Larnell Walker, 34, had driven into a McDonald's parking lot when a deputy spotted their vehicle, which had been reported stolen.
The two had been in possession of the stolen van from North Carolina for several weeks.
A search of the vehicle yielded stolen cell phones, tablets and personal identification information for 18 individuals — ID cards, credit cards, social security cards and bank account information.
Backpacks were found with banking and financial documents and mail belonging to several other individuals.
Another backpack contained approximately 30 individually packaged baggies of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Based on the deputy's investigation, Brown, who gave her address as the 2600 block of Southwest Lois Avenue in Arcadia, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended, and criminal possession of personal identification.
Walker, who gave a North Carolina address as his residence, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Brown's bond was set at $3,120; Walker's bond was $41,500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.