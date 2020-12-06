Holidays are looking a little different for most people this year, but the Festival of Lights will go on.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local Jewish communities are finding unique ways to come together and make Hanukkah memorable this year.
Hanukkah begins Thursday and continues through Dec. 18, but the large festivals usually thrown in celebration will all be outdoors or online.
The Chabad of Venice and North Port is holding a Hanukkah car parade on Sunday, followed by an outdoor menorah lighting at Centennial Park in Venice.
“We want to celebrate, but in a safe way, of course,” Rabbi Sholom Schmerling said. “Typically, we would have a large gathering, a concert and festival in downtown Venice.”
This year, participants will gather at the synagogue to decorate their cars with menorahs and flags before heading out to spread the cheer around town. Music will be played that people can tune into on their car radios.
Menorah lightings will also take place in Englewood on Thursday and North Port on Dec. 17.
Additionally, the Chabad of Charlotte County will hold outdoor events at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall on Thursday and at Fishermen’s Village Saturday, as well as a Zoom Menorah Lighting Monday.
“In Judaism, safety is first,” Rabbi Simon Jacobson said. “The value of life comes before anything, but at the same time, if there’s a way to do it in a safe way, it’s important for people to have that which is deeply ingrained in them.”
“The spirit of Hanukkah is one of overcoming darkness and difficulty, and I think in today’s day, it’s quite a difficult and dark period for people,” Jacobson added.
Temple Shalom in Port Charlotte is also holding an outdoor menorah lighting Sunday. Rabbi Solomon Agin said it will be the first time the congregation has been together in person since the pandemic began in March.
“We thought carefully about the celebration in terms of having it sort of out in the public, and we felt it was good for us to try and bring the people together for joy, and it will be only be a short period of time,” Agin said. “It’ll be a short program, give people a sense of togetherness. We’ve tried to maintain that throughout this pandemic in one way or another… We’re going to be very careful, but it’s important for people to be together in some form.”
Everyone who attends will be required to wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet between parties.
Hanukkah is celebrated to mark the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people defeating the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom, according to a news release from the Chabad of Venice. The Syrian Greeks defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service.
When the Jewish people recaptured the Temple, only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn for one day, but according to the story through centuries, it lasted eight days.
That’s why Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting the menorah, an eight-branched candelabrum.
“The lesson of Hanukkah is that it brings a glimmer of hope which comes to triumphance and light, so I think it’s a very important holiday in general to celebrate, specifically this year,” Jacobson said.
Schmerling agreed the message is particularly needed in light of current events.
“The world is experiencing a very dark time where it’s cold and lonely, and we want to share the message that we each are a candle,” he said. “We each have a soul inside of ourselves, and we all have that very powerful light within every human being. Hanukkah teaches to tap into the energy we have, to talk to your candle, talk to your own soul, talk to your core and that can help and encourage you to overcome the challenge, overcome the darkness.”
The Chabad of Venice has distributed more than 500 menorahs and Hanukkah packages to people at home so they have the prayers and can still celebrate, according to Schmerling.
“This pandemic has created a sense of loneliness, especially for seniors but also for children,” Schmerling said. “That is why we increased all of our projects, instead of focusing on a big outside party, to make the party accessible to every single family in town. Nobody should be left behind or say, ‘Oh, this is the loneliest holiday where no one was around.’”
Schmerling urged those who will be staying home for the holiday to make it special wherever they are.
“Your home is your sanctuary,” he said. “Make your home the place of celebration. Decorate your home… Make the holiday as exciting as we can on our own. Don’t be discouraged. You will do wonders.”
