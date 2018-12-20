ENGLEWOOD — The fourth annual Englewood Beach Waterfest proved itself an economic success to Englewood and Charlotte County, tourism officials say.
That’s good news, especially good news, since the two-days of Offshore Powerboat Association racing off Manasota Key in November could have been sunk by the toxic red tide algae blooms plaguing local Gulf beaches throughout the year.
The Charlotte County Visitor and Tourism Bureau released an economic impact study, conducted by the Tallahassee-based Downs & St. Germain Research on Wednesday. The study determined Waterfest generated $3.8 million. More than 30,000 spectators attended the racing events.
The study estimated 6,000 or more out-of-county spectators came to enjoy the racing. They spent $969,500 for accommodations.
Adding in “indirect” economic impacts, Waterfest generated $5.8 million to the county.
“(Waterfest) had a formidable challenge with red tide to our local businesses,” said Stephen Schroeder, president of the all-volunteer board that organized Waterfest. “We appreciate the support and encouragement WaterFest received from Charlotte County and the sponsorships from local businesses.”
Just prior to Waterfest events over the Nov.17-18 weekend, intense bouts of red tide caused the cancellation of a Venice chalk festival and Paddlefest, a stand-up paddleboard event which traditionally marks the start of Waterfest.
Fortunately for Waterfest, the red tide eased up and had only minimal on Manasota Key that weekend.
“We weren’t sure if ‘we built it’ anyone would come,” Schroeder said.
Jennifer Huber, tourism bureau public relations manager, was also worried that red tide could sink Waterfest.
“I was doing a lot of praying,” Huber said. “We lucked out that weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.