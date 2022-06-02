PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Sheriff's Cold Case detectives are reaching out to the public for information about a 1971 homicide with a missing body.
The department released a video on the state of a cold case regarding a man named John Deal.
According to authorities, Deal was shot and killed on a "desolate stretch" of Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte in late January of 1971. Deal was a Lee County resident at the time of the shooting.
Deputies became aware of the shooting on Jan. 28, 1971, when a local resident reported evidence in the road.
Around 2:30 a.m. that day, authorities said, local resident William Duffy drove by Harbor Boulevard and noticed items in the road. Among those items, he found a pair of broken eyeglasses, a .22-caliber shell casing, a bank notice and a "large amount of fresh blood."
Detective Mike Gandy, one of the members of CCSO's Cold Case team, said deputies were later notified of the discovery and came to collect the remaining items.
"The detectives noted the eyeglasses were broken in the middle by what appeared to be a 22 bullet," Gandy said in the video.
Deal was later identified as the victim by the glasses' prescription, after law enforcement reached out to his optometrist. The hat taken by Duffy also matched the style of other hats in Deal's residence at the time.
The amount of blood at the scene was sufficient for authorities at the time to conclude that Deal could not have survived the attack, according to Gandy.
Detectives also revealed the bank notice found at the scene was written to a woman named Betty Faber, who rented property from Deal in Lee County. The notice was in regards to a $3 service charge for a check that had failed to clear.
Detective Kurt Mehl, another member of the Cold Case team, said that previous investigations had found that Deal and Faber had a "friendly" relationship until a recent argument. The investigation also found that Faber was known by several other last names, including Cole, Naylor and Bird.
Faber later visited CCSO offices, according to Mehl — arriving in a Ford vehicle registered to Deal. She told deputies at the time that Deal had lent the vehicle to her after she dropped him off in Naples.
“A search of the vehicle revealed traces of blood in the trunk, and there were holes drilled in the trunk," Mehl said.
According to the detectives, Faber claimed the blood in the trunk was from fish and shrimp. Later tests proved that the blood was human.
The blood was later tested against a DNA sample provided by a nephew of Deal living in Georgia.
According to Detective Mike Vogel, the DNA was tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and found to be a male relative match with the blood at the scene.
“This laboratory result, combined with the other physical evidence, gives us proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the blood from the scene was John Deal’s,” said Vogel in the video release.
As part of the continuing investigation of this cold case, CCSO released a list of persons who they believe have information related to Deal's death. In the video release, they ask that members of the public who spoke to these people around the time of the incident in 1971 to contact them.
"Please note: the identified individuals are not necessarily suspects," Vogel said.
The list of individuals includes:
• Andy Naylor, (Lee, Charlotte County)
• Betty Faber AKA: Betty Cole, Betty Naylor, Betty Bird (Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota County)
• Frank Jenkins AKA Sonny Jenkins, (Lee County)
• Brenda Jenkins AKA Brenda Ray, (Lee County)
• Ted Smith, (Lee, Charlotte County)
• Shirlene McMillan Williams, (Lee County)
• William Duffy, (Charlotte County)
• John Bird, (Sarasota County)
• John Faber, (Charlotte, Lee County)
• James Harkcom, (Lee County)
• Clarence Whickum, (Lee County)
• Larry Lopez, (Lee County)
• Ida Mae Pinder Dailey, (Lee County)
• John Nelson, (Lee County)
• Donald Naylor, (Lee, Charlotte County)
• Robert Naylor, (Charlotte County)
"We realize how much time has passed since this murder but we do believe there are still people in the area that have direct or indirect information related to this case," Vogel said.
Anyone who spoke to one of the named people around that time is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.
