Charlotte County detectives think that the man who allegedly murdered Sharon Gill in 1990 may be responsible for more murders.
In November, detectives announced that they had solved the 30-year-old cold case of the murder of the 42-year-old mother.
Roland “Rollie” Thomas Davis Sr. brutally raped and murdered Sharon Gill in her home on Rampart Boulevard in Deep Creek on March 21, 1990, according to detectives.
She was stabbed 39 times, and found dead by her then 18-year-old daughter as she was returning from school. Because of new technology, DNA found at the scene was recently linked to Davis, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found.
Davis is already on death row in Ohio for the 2000 murder of an 86-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in her home in Newark, Ohio.
“Because Mr. Davis has been involved in at least two homicides and an attempted homicide of a prostitute in Columbus, Ohio, he is on our radar for unsolved cases of missing women or murdered women,” Cold Case Detective Kurt Mehl told SWFL Crimestoppers. “That would include reexamining any potential role he may have had here in Charlotte County.”
Kehl said that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reexamining the Christine Flahive missing person case. Flahive, 42, left her Punta Gorda home on a bicycle during the late afternoon on Jan. 4, 1995. She was never again seen by her family.
Detectives want to speak with anyone who knew Davis from the 1980s through the 1990s.
Davis often hung out with bikers and prostitutes — those are the relationships that detectives want to learn more about.
Davis traveled between Ohio and Southwest Florida on and off between 1970 and 2004. He lived and worked in Charlotte, Lee and Hendry counties.
He was arrested Sept. 8, 2004 for the Northern Ohio murder. He’s been behind bars ever since and is on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ross County, Ohio.
Davis’ mother owned a bar called the Mayfair Lounge on Old 41 Road in Fort Myers, where Davis worked and was known to hang out. Detectives want to speak with anyone who frequented that bar.
Anyone who has any sort of information about Davis and his relationships in Florida is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
