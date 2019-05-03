Though little information has been released about the death of 19-year-old Gage Jackson, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public Thursday they are still actively working on the case.
“Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit have conducted searches at several locations and continue to speak to individuals who may have information,” the agency stated in a press release. “Although details of the ongoing investigation are held from the public to protect the integrity of the investigation, we assure the community that we are still actively pursuing a resolution for his family.”
Jackson was last seen at his apartment on Jones Loop Road after being dropped off by a friend after work on March 19. He was reported missing the following day. The initial report stated his roommate said $300 was also gone from the apartment.
On March 30, his body was found in Prairie Creek. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a cause of death or stated whether they believe foul play was involved.
His mother, Heather Jackson, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s death or who interacted with him in the days prior to his disappearance is encouraged to contact a detective in Major Crimes. Every tip or piece of information is thoroughly examined, and tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous, according to the press release.
Tipsters can contact investigators in several ways, listed below:
• CCSO Non-emergency number: 941-639-0013
• CCSO Major Crimes Unit: 941-575-5361
• Anonymous tips can be submitted through the mobile app or online at www.ccso.org
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers: 1-800-780-8477. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and the tipster is eligible for a cash reward, should the information they provide result in an arrest.
