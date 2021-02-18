Detectives are still investigating the death of a 25-year-old Arcadia woman that occurred over 40 years ago.
Adele Marie Easterly was an assistant manager at The Farm Store on U.S. 17 in Ridge Harbor, and was killed in the middle of the night on Nov. 6, 1979.
Around 2 a.m., a deputy stopped by to check a suspicious vehicle and found the murder scene. Easterly was shot twice with a shotgun, and the killer escaped with $7.34 from the store.
Charlotte County detectives said they strongly believe that the killer has openly shared his role in this Punta Gorda murder with other people, especially while he was threatening other women.
Detectives said that they think the killer left Florida and has been living in Kentucky or Tennessee for years. They also believe that the now-elderly male suspect in his 70s has “intimate knowledge of law enforcement practices” and has styled his criminal activities to avoid being caught.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit at 941-575-5361, or email them at coldcase@ccso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.