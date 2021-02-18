Detectives are investigating the death of an Arcadia woman that occurred over 40 years ago.

Adele Marie Easterly, 25, was working at The Farm Store on U.S. 17 in Ridge Harbor on Nov. 6, 1979 - about 45 minutes east of Venice - and was killed in the middle of the night.

Adele Marie Easterly

Around 2 a.m., a deputy stopped by to check a suspicious vehicle and found the scene of the crime. Easterly was shot twice with a shotgun, and the killer took $7.34 from the store.

Detectives said they believe the killer has openly shared his role in the killing with other people.

Detectives said they think the killer left Florida and has been living in Kentucky or Tennessee. They also believe that the now-elderly male suspect in his 70s has “intimate knowledge of law enforcement practices” and has styled his criminal activities to avoid being caught.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit at 941-575-5361, or email them at coldcase@ccso.org.

