A developer proposing to build senior housing and assisted living near Home Depot in Murdock Center has withdrawn from a bank contract.
The bank, Centennial Bank, however, went forward with a preliminary zoning change proposal Monday, in case another developer is interested in developing one of the last vacant sections of Murdock Center.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously to recommend the zoning changes to Charlotte County commissioners, who have the final vote.
Cherry Pointe Investment LLC of Minneapolis was the developer. That developer has experience building senior housing and assisted living facilities, lawyer Rob Berntsson told the planning board. Without them on board, however, he said, there is now no specific plan to develop the land.
The bank went forward, Berntsson said, because the new options are better for any development. The Murdock DRI still has plenty of retail space, he said, even with the proposed change enacted that reduces retail space options. A future developer does not have to pursue senior housing, he said.
Centennial Bank sent a letter to the county in the last few days saying its contract with Cherry Pointe was canceled, but that it was continuing with the proposal.
The proposal is to change the options for this 98-acre section of Murdock Center off Cochran Boulevard east of U.S. 41. The options were laid out in the 1980s when the area was made into a Development of Regional Impact. Any DRI has a matrix of uses based on calculations of traffic generated by commercial, retail or residential activity. In this proposal, the request is to switch 29,333 square feet of possible retail space for 50 hotel rooms, 150 units of senior housing and 125 beds in assisted living.
Berntsson told the board it was anticipated Cherry Pointe would build something similar to South Port Square in Port Charlotte, which provides different housing options for seniors.
Berntsson and county staff told the Sun they do not know why Cherry Pointe withdrew from the project. The principals had been working with Berntsson on the proposal since the fall, he said. They submitted the proposal to the county in January and withdrew this week.
