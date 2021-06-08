It's a hot mess, Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said as the board learned how new state legislation thwarts their plans to raise developer fees.
County staff advised the board they may only be able to raise fees 7% over two years, or 3.5% a year, compared to the mixed bag of increases and decreases they had planned. The biggest increase that will not happen now was a 41% increase anticipated for single-family home fees. The current fee for single-family homes is $4,409.
Plus, the county is no longer allowed the indexed increases, a sort of cost of living increase in the fees that were calculated by a formula yearly.
These are funds the county uses to build roads, schools, libraries, parks and other infrastructure needed to accommodate a growing population.
The legislation included one escape clause, which staff said may provide an option in the near future. That option is to apply to the state for permission to exceed the newly allowed increases, by citing "extraordinary circumstances."
Exactly what defines extraordinary circumstances is not stated in the new legislation, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb said.
"We've been handed a hot mess by the Legislature," said Tiseo.
Of the current development boom, Tiseo said, "This is a once in a 50-year cycle we're going through — that's extraordinary circumstances."
Charlotte County's board has been debating for several years how much of an increase to pursue in fees charged to developers of everything from homes to apartments to fast food operations to factories. The county dramatically lowered fees during the great recession, and now charges the lowest of coastal communities in the region, for single-family homes.
Commissioners Tiseo and Christopher Constance have argued for steeper increases while Truex, a builder, has argued for lower increases. In 2019, the board adopted an 11% increase over two years. In the face of frantic development in Florida, the board was poised for a much bigger increase this year, starting with a 112% increase for single-family homes that would back off to 41%.
But State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, introduced legislation to block that. Commissioners raced ahead seeking to implement increases before any legislation took effect. So legislators made the bill retroactive to Jan. 1, bringing the county's plans to a half.
"This is why we fight preemption and fight for local control," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, adding, "I have difficulty accepting retroactive legislation. That bothers me."
The legislation allows increases up to 50% over four years, but the county cannot take advantage of that, Jubb told The Daily Sun after the presentation. That's because the county cannot adopt different rates for different categories of development, as it was planning. So it must use the smallest increase among categories, which was 7%, she said.
Whatever the board decides, it must take some action at its June 22 hearing, Jubb told the board. If they don't, they won't be able to charge any impact fees at all. She advised the board to vote to re-accept the technical study it had accepted in January, which had been invalidated by the legislation.
Then, they can leave fees the same for the time being. Later, after more study and debate, they can raise fees 3.5%, or commission another study to pursue extraordinary circumstances.
Earlier in the year, county budget builders calculated the fiscal '22 budget assuming no impact fee increases to assist with capital projects. Local approval of another six years of the 1% sales tax add-on will help the county continue capital improvement projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.