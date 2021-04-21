Charlotte County got a $10 million offer on its last big swath of undeveloped Murdock Village.
Kolter Land Partners in March offered to buy the 185 acres of county-owned land as an expansion of its adjacent work at West Port between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776. County commissioners, however, are not scheduled to act on this until May 11, when they may schedule a 30-day notice of sale to solicit competing offers.
Kolter's plan is for this new parcel is to build about 1,000 residential units including single-family homes, town homes and apartments. A small commercial shopping district is included, although Kolter abandoned commercial plans on the existing West Port, saying commercial development is not doing well while residential is white hot.
In the existing West Port site, Kolter and five other builders who bought up some of the subdivisions have stated plans for 1,477 single-family homes plus 583 apartments and townhomes. The first home owner is expected to move in this summer. Most of the builders expect to have model homes open this year.
The Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Advisory Committee of citizens will view Kolter's new letter of interest at its meeting at 3 p.m. Monday at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Before considering the Kolter offer, commissioners will be asked on Tuesday to post a 30-day notice of sale for 15 county-owned commercial lots along U.S. 41 in Murdock Village. These lots are also undeveloped.
When they do turn to the 185-acre parcel, commissioners, acting as the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency, do not have to pick the highest offer in selling CRA land, said Josh Hudson, the county's redevelopment manager. They need to show that any offer they accept fits the requirements of the redevelopment plan, which for Murdock Village has been rewritten several times, Hudson said. In general, it requires a mixed-use redevelopment, meaning a mix of residential, commercial or other development options.
Kolter's plan also includes:
• extending Flamingo Boulevard to create a new intersection with S.R. 226.
• building an east-west road that would connect the sections of Murdock Village by crossing the region's historic canals. This would require approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Kolter would require transportation impact fees credits. Transportation impact fees are the most costly part of the county's per-unit charge.
The sale of the middle section of Murdock Village would represent the end of a 20-year era in which the county bought up more than 800 acres of private land in Murdock, or took it by eminent domain. The intention was to make the largely undeveloped land more appealing to developers by undoing the underlying fragmentation into tiny home lots with no sewer lines by General Development in the 1960s. The recession intervened after all the land taking, and the county has had to keep paying the $128 million bill. Developers started taking showing real interest in 2017.
Kolter's earlier partner Private Equity Group bought the West Port land for $11.6 million in early 2020, but Kolter will get that back in exchange for its $22 million invested so far in infrastructure. Another developer, Lost Lagoon LLLP, bought most of the 110 acres on the other side of this middle piece for $6.7 million, with a similar reimbursement deal. Their plan is to build a waterpark and downtown. They are not as far into development as Kolter. They face an April 29 deadline to present construction plans for rebuilding Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Since the Murdock Village project was undertaken, laws have been passed preventing governments from taking property by eminent domain solely for commercial development.
