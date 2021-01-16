A developer of subsidized, low-income housing is moving ahead with plans for building 88 units for the disabled on Loveland Boulevard in Charlotte County.
This same developer, Blue Skies Communities LLC, was unable in 2019 to win the state lottery system for federal low-income housing construction loans on the same site. Called Jacaranda Terrace, that project was for 96 units of housing for any low-income people. On that project, Charlotte County was pitching in $425,680. Blue Skies just tried again for that larger project with $380,000 from the county, Housing Director Colleen Turner said, but so far, it doesn't look good. They will find out later this month.
With no clear path to the general low-income housing, Blue Skies is going ahead with the disabled housing on 7.7 acres of the 23-acre site. It will be called Jacaranda Place.
"It was always our plan to have two distinct affordable housing communities," Blue Skies President Shawn Wilson said. "We have a strong partnership with (Community Assisted and Supportive Living) who is one of the premiere providers of housing for special needs persons in Southwest Florida."
Jacaranda Place would be for residents with both physical and psychiatric disabilities including addiction disorders. These projects are required to have a case management partner.
For the disabled housing project, Blue Skies will be asking the county for assistance in the form of impact fee and water and sewer connection fee waivers, Turner said.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday voted unanimously to recommend Blue Skies request to split the site into two parcels on Loveland. This was required for federal and state funding of the disabled housing project, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said. Commissioners will review the lot split request on Jan. 26.
There are few details in this application, as it is only for a lot split. Cullinan said the developer will also be presenting a site plan for approval at a later date.
