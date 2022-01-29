A Pacific northwest developer has announced it will accept virtual currency in sales of luxury condos planned for the "oceanfront" site near Ponce de Leon park in Punta Gorda.
Buying real estate with cryptocurrency may be risky for the non-luxury buyer, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor of finance and banking told The Daily Sun.
Harbor Custom Development of Washington state revealed in August it had bought 40 acres at 115 North Marion Court for $4.7 million with plans to build 189 condominium units.
At that time, the price of the units was projected to be between $500,000 and $650,000. Construction is slated to begin in 2022.
On Monday, the company released a statement saying it would accept new digital currencies including Bitcoin and other less familiar names such as Litecoin and Gemini Dollar, for all of its real estate projects. Those projects are on the west coast, Texas and Punta Gorda.
Lack of familiarity with the east coast and Florida is possible with the company describing its Punta Gorda project as oceanfront. The site is on Charlotte Harbor, about 20 miles by boat to the Gulf of Mexico. It is about 150 miles from the Atlantic Ocean.
The developer stated it would use a third-party company to convert the cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars.
"The blockchain is a transformative and disruptive technology that is rapidly gaining acceptance globally," said Harbor Chief Executive Officer Sterling Griffin in a statement. "It is without question a significant step forward for the company to offer our real estate products and services to individuals and institutions that represent over $1.5 trillion in purchasing power."
Blockchain refers to the system cryptocurrency users join and rely on to make transactions. It is advertised as avoiding middlemen, such as a bank or a government, and the system claims to be more secure. All transactions are publicly available, although the individual identities are not.
"The world is quickly moving to three forms of ‘digital’ currency: crypto (which is how it all started), stable coin, and central bank digital currency," said professor Tom Smythe of FGCU. "Until just recently, I think many people thought allowing purchases in crypto was a great idea but bitcoin has fallen almost 50% off its high. Crypto in its truest form is not the wave of the future for these types of transactions over the long-term. Stable coin is possible, but it also comes with risks, and we aren’t there yet on central bank digital currency."
Crypto currency values can fluctuate dramatically in short periods of time, Smythe said, which makes it risky for ordinary buyers. For example, he said, Bitcoin had a value of almost $66,000 on Nov. 8, but this week, when he checked, it had dropped to about $35,000.
"So, if I’m a home buyer, and I won’t close for 60 days, then if the contract is written in dollars but the value drops, then the buyer won’t have enough at closing," Smythe said. "The contracts may have some limits on how far prices can rise or fall, but there is risk there. It’s also the case that this option probably isn’t realistic for non-luxury customers."
