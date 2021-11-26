The Tucker's Point developer will begin work on a 4.7-mile expansion of the South Charlotte County water and sewer lines early next year.
Charlotte County will reimburse Tucker's Point 1 Limited Partnership for $3.2 million of the $13.8 million project, said Caroline Wannall, Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson. Most of that is for 2.5 miles of reclaimed water lines from Burnt Store Road to Notre Dame Road. Tuckers Point will not use the county's reclaimed water. Reclaimed water is sewage water treated to be non-toxic and used for irrigation only.
Tucker's Point is a 564-acre planned community planned Tuckers Grade and Interstate 75.
It is authorized now for up to 1,689 homes, a 400-room hotel and 480,000 square feet of commercial space. The developer submitted a site plan Nov. 20 for phase one with the first 354 homes to include a mix of single-family, attached, and multi-family.
Developing land at this interstate interchange has been a vision of the Lely family in Naples since 2005. The intervening recession stalled the project. At one one point, the developer proposed industrial development. Then they returned to residential and commercial.
The main stall, said the developer's attorney, Geri Waksler, has been finding a partner able to cover the cost of extending water and sewer lines.
As part of its water quality improvement goals, the county requires large developments to provide water and sewer service either independently, such as in Babcock Ranch, or by connecting to county or city services. The section of the county's southern most stretches has no water or sewer access.
Several large planned developments on Burnt Store Road would be required to connect to the new lines, Wannall said. But individual home owners who already live in the area will not have to, or be able, to connect.
The developer paid for a $72,300 study to determine what size the water and sewer lines should be to handle projected future growth in this part of the county, Wannall said. The conclusion was the developer should build the lines 4 inches bigger in diameter than they would have just for their own development. Every inch adds a lot of capacity, she said.
An agreement with the Seminole Gulf Railway describes the sewer line as 14 inches in diameter and the water line as 18 inches. The developer's agreement with the railroad is for sending the lines 150 feet under the rail line that runs along U.S. 41.
