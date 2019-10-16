PORT CHARLOTTE — Neighbors hoped to halt a roofing company in Punta Gorda and apartments on Harborview Road Monday at Planning and Zoning Advisory Board hearings.
The board voted to recommend both projects, however, the vote was not unanimous for Kuykendall Roofing.
Two other proposals received unanimous support with no public objections. Those were:
- A 166-unit subdivision proposed by Pulte Homes on 116 acres owned by Babcock Property Holdings Inc. in Babcock Ranch. That site east of State Road 31 and north of Lake Babcock Drive is located in the county's formerly undeveloped eastern region. Since the opening of Babcock Ranch in 2018, this is the next big chunk of land to be developed by the growing community that is designed to accommodate up to 50,000 people.
- A five-unit single family development on land near the Myakka and Peace rivers confluence at Collingswood and Lake Worth boulevards. The proposal is submitted by local owner Kenneth Lowe. It is located in the coastal high hazard flood region.
At Harborview Road and Oakview Drive, P.F. Poinciana LLC of Naples wants to rezone 7.5 acres to a higher residential density. Currently zoned for up to 37 units, they want to build 112 multi-family units by transferring density rights from land they own on Dundee Road near US 17.
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, said the county needs more apartments and the only way to get them is to allow higher density.
Neighbors, however, said they only want lower density condominiums or single family houses.
"There should be more condos like the ones behind it," said Harborview resident Mark Bowsher, adding that any apartments would not be affordable anyway.
Many residents pointed out that the land parcel is likely to be dramatically altered by the state's plans to widen Harborview.
Several dozen residents of Seminole Lakes subdivision showed up to criticize Kuykendall despite a revised proposal intended to address neighbor complaints.
"I'm telling you, it's not the way it's portrayed," Seminole resident Ray Lockhart told the board.
Kuykendall is now asking for rezoning from commercial tourist to planned development, saying this will allow the county to regulate their storage of equipment and trucks at the site on US 41 and Acline Road.
One of the requirements is that no heavy equipment be stored on site, however, confusion arose when Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said the Ford 650 trucks the company uses are considered heavy machinery.
"That's a big boy," Cullinan said, adding that these trucks are not allowed in residential neighborhoods.
The board voted in approval, however, 3-1 with member Kenneth Chandler voting against the proposal. Commissioners will have the final say.
"What I'm hearing from the applicant is he's trying to put his equipment there, but he's trying to make it so they can't see it," said board Chairman Paul Bigness.
