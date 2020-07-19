Long before it might become a lakeside subdivision, a gravel pit near Charlotte County's south border might be a reservoir for Cape Coral.
The county's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously Monday to recommend the project to commissioners, who get the final vote.
Neighbors in the rural area had a lot of questions about whether a reservoir would cause flooding in their area.
Engineers for the project explained how a near future reservoir on the site might actually help with flooding in the area by sending the flow south.
Neslund Family Partnership LTD II filed this newest petition to rezone their 1,204-acre property to a planned development that would include a reservoir. This move does not include any details about the housing proposal. It comes comes almost two years after the developer first proposed a lakeshore development of 1,384 homes between U.S. 41 and I-75 near Lee County. A phase one build-out was scheduled then for 2023.
Neslund received a 3-1 approval from county commissioners in March 2019 to promote the large residential project to the state's Department of Economic Development for review. Commissioner Chris Constance objected to the possibility that 533 acres of conservation land would not be open to the public.
Since then, the project has not gone before any boards for the residential project, which requires rezoning and site plan review.
Cape Coral, however, has asked the developer to provide the Lee County city with water for irrigation and firefighting. The water would come from a future reservoir that the developer wants to create after completing mining. The excavation work is expected to be completed in a year or two, according to the developer.
Water flow is a problem in general in this region of Florida west of I-75, developer planner Dan Delisi told neighbors. Various agencies are working on plans to restore some of the water flow from state-owned land like Babcock/Webb Wildlife Management Area to places like Yucca Pens. The construction of I-75 has long blocked this natural flow, Delisi said, causing too much water in Babcock and too little in Yucca Pens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.