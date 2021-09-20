A proposal for a large recreational vehicle park got a little larger on Burnt Store and Taylor roads.
Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously to recommend the 58-acre project to county commissioners, who will make the final decision.
Largely undeveloped land in this area has gone through many plans starting with RVs in 2001, switching to 80 units of single-family and town homes in 2006 and then 234 RVs in 2019. The new plan is for 294 RVs with an extra 9 acres.
While the site is surrounded by undeveloped land, it is within a growing commercial area just north of Jones Loop Road and west of U.S. 41. A number of single-family homes are located on this last mile of rural, tree-canopy-covered Burnt Store Road. The rest of Burnt Store is being widened to four lanes.
Brad Jacobs, a resident of nearby Tuscany Isles, said he is worried about too much traffic on Taylor Road.
"I'm an avid RVer," he said. "I think Charlotte County should have an RV park, but not on Taylor Road," he said.
The Laishley family on Punta Gorda has sold about 50 acres already to the Laquiere family and Gerald Krueger of Michigan. The 2019 plan to place 234 units on Burnt Store Road was too difficult to implement, members of the Laquiere family said, because the developer was required to widen the short remainder of the old rural Burnt Store Road. Adding the property on Taylor allows entrance now on that slightly wider road. The bulk of the property is on Burnt Store and an emergency exit would be there as well.
The Laquieres said as RV enthusiasts, they were thrilled to find a site with so much lake already available. They plan to develop the site as soon as they get full approval.
If a development is for RVs rather than full-time residential, the county does not require the developer to buy density units from elsewhere in the county. Separate rules govern RV developments, and residents there can stay only a maximum of six months at a time. Thirty days must separate any six-month stay, county planners wrote in their analysis.
The limited stay means that the site should have less traffic than a single-family subdivision, said the developer's lawyer, Derek Rooney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.