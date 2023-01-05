PORT CHARLOTTE - The Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood is being cleaned and undergoing repairs after its use as a Red Cross shelter following Hurricane Ian.
Shortly after the facility closed as a shelter on Dec. 15, workers arrived to assess damage, the county's director of Parks and Recreation Tommy Scott told members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Wednesday.
Due to the 100 or so people who stayed there, there was "wear and tear" to the building, he said.
"There was damage to the gym floor … carpeting in the building has been pulled up."
Also, the surface of the soccer field next to the building was destroyed.
The field served as "home" to camping Team Rubicon volunteers and fire and EMS teams from out of the area.
The park, field and recreation building will undergo repairs and cleaning.
Meanwhile, a few miles away, the Tringali Recreation Community Center, 34600 N. Access Road, Englewood, continues to serve as a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
It is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Tringali center has various agencies offering information and assistance from FEMA, veterans services, people with disabilities, and more.
It has been "the busiest DRC on the whole coast," Scott said.
Scott gave updates on other park facilities that are beginning to open and that are undergoing or needing repairs.
The storm tore down all the baseball backstops at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda, and lighting is an issue, Scott said.
The Recreation Center at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte, where Wednesday's meeting was held, had its own damage from Ian, including roof leaks. But the pool has reopened, as has the gymnasium where couples were playing picklebal. The fitness center was also open, but no one was using the workout equipment.
A ceiling in the room where the advisory board meets had a ceiling panel exposed.
For damages not covered by insurance, the county will ask FEMA for reimbursement, Scott said.
Insurance companies prioritize "businesses, recreation centers, and then parks," he said.
Dealing with insurance companies isn't any different than what homeowners go through, but on a larger scale, Scott explained.
During the time parks and facilities were closed due to the hurricane or to their use as shelter and FEMA sites, Scott and some of the more than 400 staff members were targets of verbal abuse and negative comments from the public, he said at a December advisory committee meeting.
"People haven't been very nice," he said last month, adding, "An 85-year-old woman was saying I was killing her because she couldn't swim."
