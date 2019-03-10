Did you wake up a little more tired than usual?
That may be because we lost an hour (thanks, daylight saving time).
But that could change. A few of your federal representatives, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-FL), introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight saving time permanent.
This would mean no more springing forward, or falling backward, as the saying goes.
“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why Florida’s legislature overwhelmingly voted to make it permanent last year,” Rubio said. “Reflecting the will of the State of Florida, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill to also make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationally.”
This is the second time Rubio has introduced this measure, and is reflective of the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round daylight savings time.
However, for this to work at the state-level, a change in federal statute is required.
“The Sunshine Protection Act will allow Floridians and visitors to enjoy our beautiful state even later in the day,” Scott said. The act will also “benefit Florida’s tourism industry,” he said.
Daylight Saving Time begins today, and lasts until Nov. 3.
