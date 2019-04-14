An estimated 50 million people have yet to file their taxes.
Did you get a bigger refund this year?
But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects to get 18.3 million of those just this week, and received an estimated 14.8 million tax returns by the end of last week.
By April 5, the IRS had received more than 103 million tax returns, and had issued almost 78 million refunds, totaling $220.8 billion.
The average refund to date is $2,833, according to the IRS.
Last year, the average refund was slightly higher at $2,864, according to the IRS.
If you haven’t already, Monday is the deadline to file individual tax returns.
This year is a little different, though, under the new tax code.
Here’s a look at how your returns may be affected, and some other common questions:
What changed?
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was passed and signed into law Dec. 22, 2017. This was the “most sweeping tax law change in more than 30 years,” according to the IRS, and affects almost every taxpayer.
Some changes for single filers include standard deductions almost doubling from $6,350 to $12,000. Most of the tax brackets have lowered rates and the child tax credit increased to $2,000 from $1,000 per child under 17, according to Intuit financial software company.
Personal and dependent exemptions are also gone, which were $4,050 per dependent in 2017. There’s now a $500 credit for dependents who aren’t children.
The law also changed the way taxable income is calculated and reduced the tax rates on that income.
Generally, taxpayers must pay at least 90 percent of their taxes throughout the year through withholding, estimated or additional tax payments or a combination of the two.
This means that you need to pay most of your taxes during the year, as income is earned or received. Most taxpayers probably started seeing withholding changes in their paychecks earlier in 2018.
If you don’t, you may owe an estimated tax penalty when you file.
Did the shutdown affect anything? Though the government shutdown lasted from Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019, tax season officially began three days later on Jan. 28. Meaning the IRS was processing your returns and providing refunds as scheduled, according to their website.
The IRS has a permanent, indefinite appropriation that allows it to pay refunds despite a lapse in annual appropriations. They called back a “significant portion” of its workforce, despite them being furloughed from the shutdown.
The agency encouraged taxpayers to file as early as they pleased.
What happens if you don’t file your taxes by Monday? “They’re generally subject to penalties and interest,” said IRS public relations leader Matt Leas.
If taxpayers file their returns more than 60 days late, the minimum penalty is $215.
If the tax owed is less than $215, then it’s 100 percent of the unpaid tax. Otherwise, the penalty can be up to 5 percent of the unpaid tax each month.
Do I have to file now? Taxpayers can request an extension to file their taxes, allowing them until Oct. 15 to file their taxes.
This is through Form 4868, or can be done electronically through the IRS’s website.
This does not extend the time to pay any tax due.
Where’s my refund?Refunds typically take less than 21 days to be issued. The fastest way to receive a refund is to electronically file your return and use direct deposit.
The IRS provides a “Where’s My Refund?” software on their website that allows people to check the status of their return within 24 hours after electronically filing a return, or four weeks after mailing a paper return.
The software has a tracker that displays the progress of when the return was received, whether it was approved and when the refund was sent.
The IRS also have phone and walk-in representatives that can research the status of a refund if it’s been 21 days or more since filing electronically.
If you want to inquire about your individual return, call 800-829-1040 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.