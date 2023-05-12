DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, Tuesday, May 9.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills that push back against the possibility of a federal central-bank digital currency and seek to prevent credit-card companies from tracking firearm and ammunition sales.

One of the bills (SB 7054) would prevent digital currency issued by the U.S. Federal Reserve or foreign governments from being treated as money under Florida’s Uniform Commercial Code. President Joe Biden last year signed an executive order directing officials to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies. The order also sought recommendations on a central bank digital currency.


   
