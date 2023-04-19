PORT CHARLOTTE — Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a celebration at the Port Charlotte Town Center Dillard's this weekend.
A grand reopening celebration is planned for Thursday through Sunday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.
"We sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian, and are celebrating with giveaways, contests, music and refreshments at the store," store manager Max Troutner said. "We've been open for a while, but we just completed all the repairs within the last month and we want to invite the community to come and join the celebration."
The first 100 customers in line Thursday receive a Dillard’s gift card valued from $10-$500 and a complimentary swag bag.
Valerie’s House, a nonprofit organization to help children and families work through the death of a loved one, has been selected to receive 10 percent of sales during the grand reopening Friday of Dillard’s at Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
"Look for registers will balloons on them," Troutner said. "Valerie’s House will receive 10 percent of sales from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m."
All funds raised at the Dillard’s event will be used to support programming costs of Valerie’s House in Charlotte County, including materials for group nights and school groups, staff for group nights, counseling services, legal, financial and food assistance for grieving children and families, a news release stated.
"We are so happy that Dillard’s has chosen Valerie’s House to receive a percent of sales on Friday, April 21," Charlotte County Valerie’s House Director Christine Carey stated in the news release. "The funds will support Charlotte County children grieving the loss of loved ones."
All services are offered free of charge to grieving families, according to the website.
Port Charlotte Town Center Marketing Director John Scherlacher said the mall officially reopened the day after Thanksgiving.
"Not all the stores were open, I think it was less than half," Scherlacher said. "Some had more damage than others. Since then, more interior stores have been reopening as repairs were completed."
Troutner said he hopes people will come out to have some fun and shop this weekend.
"This event is all about the community," Troutner said. "We’re giving away more than $7,000 in prizes. We're also partnering with the Animal Welfare League, United Way and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition this weekend giving a portion of the sales to their organizations."
