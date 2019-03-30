PUNTA GORDA — The Fred Lang Foundation, the fundraising arm of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, held its third annual “Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar” event.
The event was hosted by Burg’r Bar and presented by Friendly Floors.
This Punta Gorda event raised funds to provide therapy to trauma victims. Attendees enjoyed music and a barbecue dinner while relaxing with community members and being served by: Adeline Seakwood, Bill Hawley (Fawcett Memorial Hospital), Danny Nix (Nix & Associates Real Estate), Jeff Leedy (Merrill Lynch), Justin Brand (Charlotte Community Foundation), Matt Nemec (Edgewater Events), Chief Pam Davis (Punta Gorda Police Department), Regina Buckley (Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association), Rhondy Weston (Patrice Weston State Farm), Kristen Randolph (The Parrot Magazine), and Robert Ferguson (The Parrot Magazine).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.