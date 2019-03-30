PUNTA GORDA — The Fred Lang Foundation, the fundraising arm of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, held its third annual “Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar” event.

The event was hosted by Burg’r Bar and presented by Friendly Floors.

This Punta Gorda event raised funds to provide therapy to trauma victims. Attendees enjoyed music and a barbecue dinner while relaxing with community members and being served by: Adeline Seakwood, Bill Hawley (Fawcett Memorial Hospital), Danny Nix (Nix & Associates Real Estate), Jeff Leedy (Merrill Lynch), Justin Brand (Charlotte Community Foundation), Matt Nemec (Edgewater Events), Chief Pam Davis (Punta Gorda Police Department), Regina Buckley (Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association), Rhondy Weston (Patrice Weston State Farm), Kristen Randolph (The Parrot Magazine), and Robert Ferguson (The Parrot Magazine).

