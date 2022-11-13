PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County School Board gave high marks to Superintendent Steve Dionisio in his 2022 evaluation report.
"Different times call for different leaders," board Vice Chair Kim Amontree said at Tuesday's meeting.
She said the board was fortunate to have "the perfect leader for this time."
Each board member rated Dionisio in several categories and assigned a rating number from 0 to 10. Dionisio had an overall score of 9.17, and in many instances he was given 10s.
He received high marks over the last few years — including 2020 and 2021, when he scored 9.31 and 9.49 respectively.
Amontree noted the challenges Dionisio faced in the last few years, including the pandemic and Hurricane Ian.
She compared the superintendent to "a general leading his troops through the storm."
"We have the very best superintendent in the state of Florida," board member Wendy Atkinson said.
Board member Bob Segur said the district was "fortunate to have you."
Board member Cara Reynolds noted the superintendent's "passion for the school district."
"It always comes first and foremost," Reynolds said. "Kids come first for you."
Board chair Ian Vincent also praised him.
"It was hard for me to find a couple of places to give a 9; I couldn't give him a 12," Vincent said.
Dionisio's current salary is $194,850.
There was no raise associated with the review.
At the beginning of the meeting local Realtor Marcia Cullinan, who volunteered to spearhead the campaign to support the district's referendum, thanked them for all their hard work during the public comment portion of the meeting.
On the Nov. 8 ballot, Charlotte County voters approved a funding referendum for the school district that will add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
This means that 71 positions; salary increases for teachers, drivers, and others; and programs and materials for students created from the passage of the 2018 referendum, will continue.
The referendum, first passed in 2018, expires in June.
The new one means the district will have an additional $27 million, with $20 million of that amount going toward salaries.
Vincent praised Cullinan's efforts on behalf of the district.
"We're probably the only people who knew how much of your life you gave up," Vincent said.
The mood among board members went from jubilation over the passage of the referendum to bittersweet tears as they said goodbye to Vincent, who is retiring from the board after serving three, four-year terms.
He has represented District 4 and his seat beginning Nov. 22 will be held by John LeClair, who retired as principal from Port Charlotte Middle School last year.
LeClair defeated James Barber in the recent School Board election.
Reynolds teared up, and Atkinson sometimes choked back tears as she struggled to say goodbye to Vincent.
Amontree congratulated Vincent on his retirement from the board and recalled a 2016 meeting after she had won a primary election.
She recalled Vincent saying: "'I think we should put a referendum on the ballot.'"
She turned to him.
"Without you we would not have a referendum," she said.
Reynolds called him a "great board member."
"I adore you — you really set a path," Reynolds said.
Atkinson said Vincent's influence led to "a high-functioning board."
Vincent said he hopes that every decision the board makes going forward is for the students' success.
"That's what we're here for ... Don't let someone pressure you to do things you know are not the best" for the students. "I'm honored and humbled that Charlotte County has trusted me for 12 years," Vincent said.
The board also recognized departing assistant superintendent of human resources Patrick Keegan, who will be working for the University of Florida, and director of purchasing Greg Herlean, who will be moving out of the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.