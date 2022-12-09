Library training

A workgroup was formed to carry out part of a new law passed during the 2022 legislative session that requires school boards to adopt procedures that, in part, provide for the “regular removal or discontinuance” of books from media centers based on factors such as alignment with state academic standards.

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — With a Jan. 1 deadline looming, a state Department of Education workgroup is crafting a training that all school library workers must use in selecting books and other materials.

But tension has simmered because some members of the panel don’t believe its recommendations go far enough.


