NORTH PORT — Sarasota County residents were invited to take a step into the past on Saturday and experience the only natural warm spring in Florida for free.
Nearly 300 people entered Warm Mineral Springs by 9:30 a.m. As the sun was peeking through the clouds at 10 a.m., most weren’t very concerned about then-Tropical Depression Fred. By noon, more than 600 attendees enjoyed free admission to the historic site.
“It’s a way to say thank you to our residents, said Laura Ansel, city of North Port marketing/outreach coordinator. “People who have never been here are curious to learn more about the history of the springs.”
Janet and Allen Eckle visited the springs for the first time on Saturday.
“We just moved here in January from Nevada,” Janet said. “We can’t wait to get in the water.”
Sophia Truskowski was enjoying the day at the park with her family.
“My parents are from Poland and we’ve been coming here for many years … for as long as I can remember,” Truskowski said.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn more about this local gem and experience its mineral-rich waters,” said North Port spokesperson Madison Heid.
The city of North Port purchased Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. The city contracts with National and State Park Concessions, Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities. The city receives 100 percent of the admission sales. The management company receives $50,582 monthly to operate the park.
“It’s been a record-breaking year,” Ansel said. “We’ve had 118,000 visitors since Oct. 1, which is amazing during a pandemic. I think people really want to be out in the fresh air and it’s so peaceful here. We’ve also been seeing more younger people visit the park over the past two years.”
The building that houses the restrooms and a former cafe is currently under renovation due to damage from Hurricane Elsa.
“We’re hoping that work can begin in the next six months,” Ansel said. “We’re planning to add a new cafe.”
The Springs and the building complex is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
The water at Warm Mineral Springs Park is 85-87 degrees year-round and is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. Visitors travel from all over the world to swim in its mineral-rich waters that have purported healing qualities.
The city started hosting the event in 2018.
Nearly 800 people attended in 2018, almost 1,400 attended in 2019, and 789 attended the event last year as there were capacity restrictions for COVID-19.
Warm Mineral Springs Park is located at 12200 San Servando Ave., in North Port.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/DiscoverWMSP.
