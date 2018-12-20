What do you do when you can only afford $750 to rent housing, but there’s not much below $1,350?
That’s the question for most of Charlotte County’s working households, affordable housing advocates told county commissioners Dec. 18 in a workshop on affordable housing.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo pointed out that rents need to be closer to $750. The housing report from Together Charlotte listed $1,121 as a target affordable rent for this area.
Take away the retiree population, many of whom own their homes, and the economic status of Charlotte County families is fairly poor, said the county’s director of human services, Carrie Hussey. These are the working people, and the wages here are not good enough to support the high rents, according to Together Charlotte’s 139-page housing report.
Together Charlotte is a coalition of government, nonprofit and business representatives. On housing, the group operates on the assumption that affordable housing does not arise naturally.
“Market rate housing happens,” Hussey said. “It doesn’t need any intervention…. Affordable housing doesn’t occur without intervention, because it’s simply not profitable to do so.”
Commissioner Christopher Constance was not entirely persuaded that the market will not provide.
Of the 5,500 affordable units needed by 2025, he said, “You’re going to be adding at least that number by then, and those will be affordable.”
The goal of the report is to propose a road map for increasing affordable housing in the county, Hussey said, and not to pressure commissioners to fix the problem alone.
Of the 20 strategies proposed in the report, the number-one action is to get the state legislature to stop raiding the affordable housing fund to balance the budget, said Angela Hogan of the Gulf Coast Partnership.
“The first one in everybody’s legislative agenda is: ‘Please stop sweeping the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund,’” Hogan said.
Charlotte County has lost about $32 million in the past 20 years, that could have been used to build or support affordable housing, she said.
Last year, it almost happened. State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo from Collier County proposed legislation to force spending the fee collected from every real estate housing transaction, on affordable housing. But then, the shooting tragedy at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School happened, and the funds were redirected toward school security. The year before that, it was money for health insurance and paying to educate children who arrived from Puerto Rico following the hurricane.
In an interview with the Sun^p, state Rep. Michael Grant of Charlotte County said legislators face tough decisions.
“Nobody takes money from Sadowski Fund, and says, ‘Let’s build a bridge in Charlotte County.’”
Will this be the year the money comes through?
“I’m guessing that we’ll take a hard look at it this year in light of the housing needs across the state,” he said.
In case the legislature doesn’t come through, the report has another 19 ideas, including many new zoning rules to allow developers to build more multi-family housing.
Discussion by commissioners was limited, compared to other topics that day.
“If you could be more behind the eight ball, we are,” Tiseo said of affordable housing statistics.
His goal, he said, is to persuade state and federal housing administrators to loosen up their regulations, so the cost of construction for affordable housing doesn’t end up being more than market rate housing.
“We really need to look at ways we can save money … It’s hard enough to get money from the state and federal government. Let’s not just waste it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.