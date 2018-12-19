While we have great opportunities for outdoor gardening everyday here in Southwest Florida, indoor gardening should not be overlooked. Dish gardens come to mind that make great focal points, add a bit of the outdoors, indoors and can even make great gifts for the Holiday season. The best thing is that dish gardens look great, are inexpensive and easy to make by both adults and youth, and are sustainable indoors for a long time.
The simplest form of a dish garden can be made from any open shallow dish of glass, ceramic, or metal. Drainage is essential, so the first step is to make holes in the bottom of the container. If this is not possible, you can still provide drainage by adding a layer of small-diameter gravel and/or charcoal in the bottom of the dish. Cover this layer with a piece of nylon stocking cut to fit the dish. This will provide a barrier between the soil and the gravel and ensure good drainage. To this layer, add several inches of sterilized potting medium. Choose small tropical foliage plants according to their light requirements. Most of your plant choices will probably require a low-light environment such as parlor palms, Chinese evergreens and snake plants. For a site that provides a bit more light consider scheffleras, dracaenas, philodendrons and dieffenbachia. Choose small plants (two to four inch pot size) so that they will have some time to grow and will fit into the dish. Place the plants so that it can be properly viewed. For instance, if the dish is to be placed to view from all sides, plant the tallest plants in the center. Dish gardens that are viewed from one side are best planted so that the tallest plants are in the back. When the dish garden is planted, water sparingly so as to just moisten the soil. Be careful not to over-water your dish garden as root rotting will result.
For something different, make a desert dish garden. Just as popular as a tropical dish garden, desert themes also offer a large number of long-lasting plant selections. Select a dish and provide drainage just as mentioned above. Use a soil mix especially prepared for succulents that has increased drainage. Desert plant selection may include small plants such as aloes, agaves, euphorbias and echeverias. Arrange the plants in an interesting landscape design and make a finishing thin covering of sand. Make sure to include small rocks and pieces of wood to add interest. Water once and then not again until the soil is dry. Over watering is particular harmful to desert plants. Also, most desert plants will require as sunny an area as you can provide.
One additional dish garden suggestion involves making a miniature water garden. This dish garden is actually almost a version of hydroponics where you first take a house plant and wash the soil off the roots. Clean up the plant by removing any dead or damaged roots. Using a dish with no drainage, wash and place a one-inch layer of aquarium stones in the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of charcoal and then a layer of course sand. Place the plant in place and add gravel until the roots are covered. Add water that contains a weak, quarter strength, liquid fertilizer solution. Add enough so that it fills to about one-half of the gravel level and maintain this level. Change the fertilizer solution about every six weeks.
As you can see, dish gardening is very versatile and open to many plant options. Once you make one, many more are sure to follow! For more information on other unique gardening ideas, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 pm at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer. Don't forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times - http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco/files/2018/03/Plant-Clinics-Schedule.pdf.
