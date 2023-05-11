Disney DeSantis

A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Jan. 9, 2019.

 John Raoux — staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated to investors this week that the entertainment giant isn’t ready to back away from its escalating conflict with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During a second-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Iger said questions about risks to Disney’s future should be directed toward the state.


   
