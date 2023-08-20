FILE — Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors, including Sarasota’s Bridget Ziegler, listen to special general counsel Daniel Langley outline a resolution to invalidate Disney’s final agreement with the previous board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, April 26.
The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14 in Lake Buena Vista. The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday.
ORLANDO — After an Orange County circuit judge last month rejected its request to dismiss the case, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has filed a counterclaim in a legal battle with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
