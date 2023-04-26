TALLAHASSEE — Mostly silent on the issue for the past year, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit arguing its First Amendment rights were violated and business harmed by a “relentless campaign” of retribution orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials.

The 77-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in Tallahassee, pointed to retaliation for the entertainment giant’s opposition to a controversial 2022 law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.


   
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments